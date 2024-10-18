Jingjang Marak gets Congress ticket for Gambegre bypoll

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The Congress on Thursday announced the name of Jingjang M Marak as its candidate for the by-election to the Gambegre Assembly seat.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls from Rangsakona and South Tura constituencies respectively as an independent candidate.

“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to nominate Jingjang M Marak as party candidate for the by-election,” AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Marak was said to be the personal choice of Tura MP Saleng Sangma whose resignation as Gambegre MLA has necessitated the bypoll. He had resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha.

The by-election will be held on November 13 while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Meanwhile, the Congress has suddenly got activated after the name of its Gambegre candidate was announced. Despite challenges, the party has decided to aggressively campaign.

Party sources said once Saleng Sangma enters the field, the scenario in Gambegre will completely change as he has represented the seat for a long time and is a popular face. They believe he can change the party’s fortunes in Gambegre.

“Saleng Sangma can work 24×7 in the constituency which even the Chief Minister (Conrad K Sangma) cannot do,” a party leader said, adding that the party is relying heavily on the Saleng Sangma-Deborah Marak combination to win the bypoll.

The Congress sources said party’s all block committees are being reconstituted and revived in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP will hold a meeting in New Delhi on October 21 to finalise its candidate for the Gambegre by-election.

Cabinet Minister and BJP leader AL Hek said on Thursday that there are multiple ticket aspirants, prominent among them being party vice president and GHADC MDC, Bernard N Marak.

“We will go to the public and tell them about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s several schemes which were released for the poor,” Hek said.

A multi-cornered contest is expected among NPP, BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress.