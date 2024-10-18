Govt defends festival budget as investment in tourism sector

SHILLONG, Oct 17: With the government-sponsored festival season approaching fast, the state government has justified the budget allocated for organising festivals, saying it should not be seen as waste of money but rather investment in the tourism sector.

The state is gearing up to organise a host of events like the Cherry Blossom Festival, Me’Gong Festival, Shillong Literary Festival, Hills Festival and Winter Tales Festival in November-December.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday said the state’s GST collection goes up by Rs 3.4 crore per day whenever there is a major tourism event which is attended by a large number of tourists.

“I would like to make a lucid statement. What people think wasting or spending is actually investment in the tourism sector,” Lyngdoh said.

He said Kynshi, which has huge tourism potentials, is getting a Rs 2 crore road project. It means tourism brings along development of local areas and improvement of road network, he added.

“The Cherry Blossom Festival is taking place on the 15th and 16th of November, where renowned international artists like Akon, Bonnie M, Lucas, some rappers and as well as state artists and local performers and bands are going to be part of,” Lyngdoh said.

“Also, for the first time, we are introducing the MMA which will have fighters coming from Thailand and Philippines to compete with national players as well as local players,” he added.

Pointing out that most people miss out on the factor that the state government is branding Meghalaya as a major and ultimate tourist destination of the country, the minister said everybody involved in the hospitality industry and transport sector pays 18% GST which helps boost the local economy.

“Government of Meghalaya is investing Rs 5 crore in the Cherry Blossom Festival. Nagaland spends Rs 10 crore in the Hornbill Festival which is double the amount but look at the tangible economic returns that come to our state,” he said.

“…these festivals are mainly focused on the arrival of tourists, both domestic and international,” he added.

The minister said for the first time, the Government of Japan has come forward to partner with the state government in the Cherry Blossom Festival.

“It is an opening of exchange at various levels with the Government of Japan. We will be having sumo wrestlers and various exponents of arts and music of Japan,” Lyngdoh said.

“If there are 15,000 attendees from outside Meghalaya, and they end up paying a tariff of Rs 5,000 per room per day, then that itself adds up to Rs 7.5 crore in a day,” he said, adding, “We know local economy stands to gain. Everybody up to the Kong selling Kwai by the roadside stands to benefit when there is a huge footfall in these festivals.”

Lyngdoh, however, said, “But it is not the festivals as such that we ultimately put our stress on. These festivals only help us in branding Meghalaya as a destination. It has a lot of USPs – nature, culture, music, climate, cuisines being some. Government is on the right track and the way things are moving, we should be able to see that before 2028, not less than 40% of the total population of Meghalaya will be directly involved in the tourism industry.”