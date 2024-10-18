Khasi Hills Tourist Taxi Association urges govt to implement RTA

Shillong, Oct 17: To streamline tourist transportation between Meghalaya and Assam, the All Khasi Hills Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) has urged the state government to implement the Reciprocal Transport Agreement (RTA). The proposal was raised during a convention organised by the Tourism Department earlier today.

Balajied Jyrwa, Secretary of the AKMTTA, highlighted that the association is seeking the inclusion of Meghalaya in the RTA framework with Assam to ensure smoother cross-border tourist transport.

“The main takeaway from the meeting was our push for the implementation of RTAs in our state. This will help facilitate easier movement of tourist vehicles between Assam and Meghalaya,” Jyrwa said.

In addition to the RTA, discussions were held on the issuance of temporary permits for vehicles. The AKMTTA debated the efficiency and fairness of these permits, aiming to address concerns raised by its members regarding their access to operational rights in the tourism sector.

Another key point raised was the association’s demand for the government to integrate various organizations under the AKMTTA into the tourism department’s app system.

Jyrwa emphasised the importance of app-based listings, stating that such a move would give local operators a fair chance to engage with tourists and improve their visibility. “We pushed the government to include organizations under AKMTTA in these apps, so they too can operate and carry tourist passengers,” he added.