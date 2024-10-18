Friday, October 18, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Khasi Hills Tourist Taxi Association urges govt to implement RTA

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Oct 17: To streamline tourist transportation between Meghalaya and Assam, the All Khasi Hills Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) has urged the state government to implement the Reciprocal Transport Agreement (RTA). The proposal was raised during a convention organised by the Tourism Department earlier today.

Balajied Jyrwa, Secretary of the AKMTTA, highlighted that the association is seeking the inclusion of Meghalaya in the RTA framework with Assam to ensure smoother cross-border tourist transport.

“The main takeaway from the meeting was our push for the implementation of RTAs in our state. This will help facilitate easier movement of tourist vehicles between Assam and Meghalaya,” Jyrwa said.

In addition to the RTA, discussions were held on the issuance of temporary permits for vehicles. The AKMTTA debated the efficiency and fairness of these permits, aiming to address concerns raised by its members regarding their access to operational rights in the tourism sector.

Another key point raised was the association’s demand for the government to integrate various organizations under the AKMTTA into the tourism department’s app system.

Jyrwa emphasised the importance of app-based listings, stating that such a move would give local operators a fair chance to engage with tourists and improve their visibility. “We pushed the government to include organizations under AKMTTA in these apps, so they too can operate and carry tourist passengers,” he added.

Previous article
Supreme Court commences live streaming of all court proceedings
Next article
Indian-origin scientist discovers protein function that may treat age-related diseases
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata are...
NATIONAL

NDA finalises seat sharing in Jharkhand, BJP to contest 68 seats

Ranchi, Oct 18: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly...
NATIONAL

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 18: The bullet-riddled body of a Bihar resident was recovered by police on Friday in Jammu...
News Alert

Noman, Sajid were front-runners and everyone chipped in: Masood on Pakistan’s 2nd Test win

Multan, Oct 18: Pakistan captain Shan Masood lauded the spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R....

NDA finalises seat sharing in Jharkhand, BJP to contest 68 seats

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 18: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has...

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 18: The bullet-riddled body of a Bihar...
Load more

Popular news

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R....

NDA finalises seat sharing in Jharkhand, BJP to contest 68 seats

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 18: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has...

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 18: The bullet-riddled body of a Bihar...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge