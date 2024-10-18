Friday, October 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

NDA finalises seat sharing in Jharkhand, BJP to contest 68 seats

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ranchi, Oct 18: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections to be held in two phases. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 68 seats, while its key allies, AJSU Party, Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP), have been allotted 10, 2, and 1 seats respectively.

The details were revealed during a joint press conference held here at the BJP’s state office on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, and AJSU Party President Sudesh Mahto were among the leaders present at the press meet. According to the agreement, 10 seats — Silli, Ramgarh, Gomia, Ichagarh, Mandu, Jugsalai, Dumri, Pakur, Lohardaga, and Manoharpur have been allotted to the AJSU Party. The JD(U) has been given two seats — Jamshedpur West and Tamar, while LJP (Ram Vilas) will fight for the Chatra Sadar seat.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that the seat-sharing agreement was reached through discussions with all parties, though minor adjustments to one or two seats may be made by mutual consent. Sarma affirmed the NDA’s confidence in securing a majority in the state.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi criticised the incumbent Hemant Soren government, accusing it of failing to deliver on promises, especially those made to youth, women, and marginalised sections of the society. He questioned how Soren plans to seek votes after not fulfilling his pledge to provide jobs to 500,000 youth, a promise made in his father’s name.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, AJSU’s Chandra Prakash Choudhary, and other senior leaders also attended the event, signalling a united front ahead of the elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a notification for the first phase of Assembly elections, marking the beginning of the nomination process. In the first phase, elections will be held in 43 of the 81 Assembly constituencies.

IANS

Previous article
Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian
Next article
RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata are...
NATIONAL

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 18: The bullet-riddled body of a Bihar resident was recovered by police on Friday in Jammu...
News Alert

Noman, Sajid were front-runners and everyone chipped in: Masood on Pakistan’s 2nd Test win

Multan, Oct 18: Pakistan captain Shan Masood lauded the spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who...
NATIONAL

Normal train services restored after derailment of Agartala-Mumbai train in Assam

Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 18:  After the derailment of six coaches, engine and the power car of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R....

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 18: The bullet-riddled body of a Bihar...

Noman, Sajid were front-runners and everyone chipped in: Masood on Pakistan’s 2nd Test win

News Alert 0
Multan, Oct 18: Pakistan captain Shan Masood lauded the...
Load more

Popular news

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R....

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 18: The bullet-riddled body of a Bihar...

Noman, Sajid were front-runners and everyone chipped in: Masood on Pakistan’s 2nd Test win

News Alert 0
Multan, Oct 18: Pakistan captain Shan Masood lauded the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge