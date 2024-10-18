Friday, October 18, 2024
NATIONAL

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata are under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged multi-crore financial irregularities in the health facility.

Sources aware of the development said that these six doctors who have come under the scanner of the central agency are in addition to the former and controversial principal of R. G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and his confidant house staff attached to the same hospital Ashish Pandey, who had already been arrested by the CBI officials in the financial irregularities case and are already in judicial custody in this connection.

Sources said that the CBI officials are also considering intimating the West Bengal government about their findings against these six doctors so that the state government can remove them from their respective chairs for a fair investigation. Earlier, the CBI interrogated some of these six doctors as suspects.

The sources added that the investigating officials have also secured some crucial documents that point towards the involvement of these six doctors in the financial irregularities case.

The main charges in the financial irregularities case include manipulation in the tendering process at the hospital to award contracts to ineligible contractors against hefty commissions, illegally getting the infrastructure-related jobs of the hospital done by private outsourced agencies bypassing the state public works department, smuggling bio-medical wastes and selling of organs of unidentified bodies coming to the hospital morgue in an open market.

Sandip Ghosh is being probed by CBI both in the financial irregularities case as well as the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R. G. Kar in August. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting a parallel probe into the financial irregularities case. While the CBI probe in the matter is court-directed and court-monitored, the ED has made suo motu entry into the matter after filing an enforcement case information report (ECIR).

IANS

NDA finalises seat sharing in Jharkhand, BJP to contest 68 seats
