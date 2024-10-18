Saturday, October 19, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NGH’s Farmers’ Producer Groups interact with CM; receive cheques under FOCUS

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, Oct 18: In a virtually held Farmers Interactive FOCUS Programme; Farmers’ Producer Groups and entrepreneurs from North Garo Hills district under Resubelpara, Bajengdoba and Kharkutta C&RD Blocks interacted with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
The digital mode FOCUS Interactive programme was attended by North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner A.K Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Leena Daring, officials of District Administration and Heads of various line departments. The occasion was live streamed at Multipurpose co-operative Hall, Mendipathar, Resubelpara on Friday.
As part of the occasion, FOCUS cheques were distributed to various farmers and producer groups.
Previous article
HC quashes former GHADC employees’ termination
Next article
Meghalaya Cabinet formulates scheme for MRSSA
