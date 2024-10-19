Saturday, October 19, 2024
'Direct dialogue with voters': CM Adityanath's roadmap for by-elections victory

Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a crucial meeting with key BJP leaders and discussed strategies for the upcoming by-elections for nine seats in Uttar Pradesh.

He assigned responsibilities to ministers and officials to secure wins in all nine seats. During the meeting, strengthening coordination among ministers and officials was emphasised.

It was decided that no party leader should avoid responsibilities in their designated areas during the by-elections. Winning the by-elections is not just an electoral victory but a triumph of public trust, said the CM. CM Yogi instructed party leaders and workers to manage the election process effectively at the booth level.

He stressed that every seat is crucial in the by-elections, necessitating accurate management and oversight at the grassroots level. He asked the leaders to remain active in their respective areas and engage with the public through community meetings, stating that understanding and addressing public issues would enhance trust in the party.

The CM also instructed in-charge ministers and officials to spend more time in districts where by-elections are being held. He told them to establish direct communication with the public, listen to their problems, and ensure quick solutions.

During this meeting, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also reviewed the party’s preparations and motivated all workers. He stated that the party is fully prepared for all nine seats and, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP will contest the elections with full strength.

Chaudhary expressed confidence that the party would not only win the nine declared seats but that a tenth seat would also be announced soon, which would belong to the BJP. The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Surya Pratap Shahi, along with several senior ministers and BJP officials.

IANS

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post
Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies
