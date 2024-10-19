Saturday, October 19, 2024
International Masters League ropes in Sunil Gavaskar, Shaun Pollock, Sir Viv Richards in governing council

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Oct 19:  The International Masters League (IML) has announced the formation of its Governing Council, which will comprise three icons and Masters – Sunil Gavaskar, the League Commissioner, Sir Vivian Richards and Shaun Pollock.

This trinity will oversee the strategic direction, rules, and operations of the IML, ensuring that the league remains a premier platform where heritage meets entertainment and the sport’s masters deliver unparalleled excitement to fans worldwide.

The inaugural edition of the International Masters League will be played from November 17 to December 8, 2024, with the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosting the opening leg. Lucknow and Raipur will be the other two venues, with the latter also playing host to the summit clash.

A pioneer in cricket and the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests, Sunil Gavaskar is known for his astute cricketing brain and commitment to the integrity of the sport. “As members of the Governing Council, our focus will be to ensure that the International Masters League remains true to the spirit of cricket, while delivering entertainment to fans globally. The IML is not only a tribute to the masters of the game, but also a celebration for fans who continue to cherish their heroes,” Gavaskar said in a release.

Sir Viv Richards, one of the most destructive batters of all time, was an integral member of the West Indies team that dominated cricket in the 1970s and 1980s. He was a player ahead of his time in the limited-overs game and the West Indies did not lose a single Test series under his captaincy.

Speaking on his inclusion into the Governing Council of the IML, Sir Vivian Richards said, “The IML is an incredible platform that will offer fans the unique thrill of seeing past masters of the game back in action. I am excited to be part of the Governing Council and help steer this innovative league to success.”

Shaun Pollock, a former South African captain and one of the most successful all-rounders of all time, will bring his experience and versatility to the fore, as a member of the IML Governing Council.

“It’s fantastic to be part of the Governing Council alongside cricketing greats. The IML is a chance to enjoy the skills and class of the masters, who entertained so many fans over the years. They will also inspire a new generation. I will be playing my role to hopefully make the league an unforgettable experience for everyone,” Pollock said.

IANS

