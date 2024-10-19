Lions team wins WJDSA tournament

Jowai, Oct 19: The Lion Sports & Youth Affairs team has emerged winner in the 7th Debo West Jaiñtia District Sports Association (WJDSA) tournament, winning the final match held on Saturday at the Kiang Nangbah Stadium in Ladthadlaboh here.

In a thrilling final, Lion Sports & Youth Affairs edged out Nangbah Dukhu with a score of 2-1. The standout performances came from Wailad Dame Niangty, who netted the first goal in the 30th minute, followed by Prosperwell Dhar, who scored just ten minutes later in the 40th minute. Nangbah Dukhu fought back valiantly, with Lamahwa Dong scoring in the 63rd minute, but it wasn’t enough to alter the outcome.

The awards ceremony was graced by Sanbor Shullai, MLA of Shillong South and Chairman of the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation, who presented the accolades alongside members of the West Jaintia District Sports Association.

In recognition of individual excellence, Prosperwell Dhar Lion Sports and Youth Affairs was named the tournament’s top scorer, while Wandari O Chyrmang from Nangbah Dukhu earned the title of best goalkeeper. Lamahwa Dong received the Man of the Match award, and Thuara Nampui was honored as Player of the Tournament, both representing Nangbah Dukhu.