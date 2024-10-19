Saturday, October 19, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Lions team wins WJDSA tournament

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jowai, Oct 19: The Lion Sports & Youth Affairs team has emerged winner in the 7th Debo West Jaiñtia District Sports Association (WJDSA) tournament, winning the final match held on Saturday at the Kiang Nangbah Stadium in Ladthadlaboh here.

In a thrilling final, Lion Sports & Youth Affairs edged out Nangbah Dukhu with a score of 2-1. The standout performances came from Wailad Dame Niangty, who netted the first goal in the 30th minute, followed by Prosperwell Dhar, who scored just ten minutes later in the 40th minute. Nangbah Dukhu fought back valiantly, with Lamahwa Dong scoring in the 63rd minute, but it wasn’t enough to alter the outcome.

The awards ceremony was graced by Sanbor Shullai, MLA of Shillong South and Chairman of the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation, who presented the accolades alongside members of the West Jaintia District Sports Association.

In recognition of individual excellence, Prosperwell Dhar Lion Sports and Youth Affairs was named the tournament’s top scorer, while Wandari O Chyrmang from Nangbah Dukhu earned the title of best goalkeeper. Lamahwa Dong received the Man of the Match award, and Thuara Nampui was honored as Player of the Tournament, both representing Nangbah Dukhu.

Previous article
Illegal quarry seized by GHADC Forest Department
Next article
BJP releases list of 66 Jharkhand candidates, fields Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, Champai Soren from Saraikela
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies

Khartoum, Oct 19: The Sudanese government on Saturday said it has agreed to open four additional airports for...
NATIONAL

‘Direct dialogue with voters’: CM Adityanath’s roadmap for by-elections victory

Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a crucial meeting with key BJP leaders and...
NATIONAL

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post

Ranchi, Oct 19: Jharkhand's Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta has been removed from his position,...
NATIONAL

‘First off the block’: BJP announces candidates for West Bengal Assembly bypolls

Kolkata, Oct 19: Taking a lead over other parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP on Saturday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies

INTERNATIONAL 0
Khartoum, Oct 19: The Sudanese government on Saturday said...

‘Direct dialogue with voters’: CM Adityanath’s roadmap for by-elections victory

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday...

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 19: Jharkhand's Acting Director General of Police...
Load more

Popular news

Sudan agrees to open four additional airports to humanitarian agencies

INTERNATIONAL 0
Khartoum, Oct 19: The Sudanese government on Saturday said...

‘Direct dialogue with voters’: CM Adityanath’s roadmap for by-elections victory

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday...

Jharkhand acting DGP Anurag Gupta removed by EC, Ajay Kumar Singh appointed to post

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 19: Jharkhand's Acting Director General of Police...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge