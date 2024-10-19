Illegal quarry seized by GHADC Forest Department

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, Oct 19: Acting on a tip off, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) Phulbari Forest Range office yesterday, Oct 18, laid a raid in the village of Balujhora where they were able to seize an illegal stone quarry that was in operation for the past few months.

The operation which was led by the Ranger along with his team of foresters took place towards the afternoon after local sources informed that the quarry in question had even used unlicensed explosives to blast through rocks in what is a densely populated part of the region posing a threat to life and property.

The illegal quarry was apparently being run by a resident of Assam without any form of papers or permissions from any authority. Sources also added that there are many more such operations currently being undertaken near the same area with impunity.

During the raid, machinery, pipes along with other equipment were also seized from the place of the incident. The Phulbari Range personnel promised to continue its crackdown against such illegal set ups in the future as well.