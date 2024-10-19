Saturday, October 19, 2024
Rishabh Pant becomes fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 2500 Test runs

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, Oct 19;  Rishabh Pant etched his name into the record books on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand, becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 2500 Test runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pant achieved the milestone in just 62 innings, surpassing the previous record held by former captain MS Dhoni, who reached the landmark in 69 innings. Farokh Engineer, another legendary figure in Indian cricket, had previously held the record with 82 innings. Pant’s remarkable achievement came as India mounted a spirited fightback, reaching 344/3 as rain enforced early lunch.

India are just 12 runs behind New Zealand’s first-innings total of 469. Pant’s aggressive innings of 53 off 56 balls played a crucial role in India’s resurgence, alongside Sarfaraz Khan, who scored his maiden Test century.

India resumed Day 4 at 231/3 with Pant and Sarfaraz tasked with steering India closer to the target. Despite suffering a knee injury while keeping on Day 3, Pant showed no signs of discomfort as he took charge with his trademark aggressive style. After a cautious start, he launched a counter-attack, smashing two sixes off left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in quick succession and following up with a series of elegant drives and sweeps.

Pant brought up his 12th Test fifty in 55 balls, with a stunning cover drive off Glenn Phillips that showcased his controlled aggression. His partnership with Sarfaraz, worth 113 runs in 22 overs, was instrumental in guiding India out of an early wobble and putting them on course for a potential lead.

Sarfaraz, in only his fifth Test, stole the spotlight with a sublime century, but Pant’s contribution was equally vital in stabilising the innings. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has become a cornerstone of India’s Test lineup since his debut in 2018, with several match-winning knocks in overseas conditions, including memorable performances in Australia and England.

IANS

