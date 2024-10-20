Cong pushes for law to regulate intel agencies

Canada Foreign Minister warns remaining Indian diplomats

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: The Congress has said that parliamentary oversight of intelligence agencies is an idea whose time has come, while calling for enacting legislation in this regard in the backdrop of the recent allegations emanating from the US and Canada.

The Lok Sabha MP from Chandigarh, who has already submitted a private bill on the matter, also batted for a National Intelligence Tribunal to investigate complaints against these agencies.

“Parliamentary oversight of intelligence agencies is an idea whose time has come.

“‘Had my Private Member’s Bill on Providing a legal basis for our Intelligence Services & a robust Parliamentary oversight mechanism… been accepted by successive governments from 2011 to 2024, India would not have been in the embarrassing position it finds itself internationally,” Tewari said in a post on X.

He said he first introduced the bill in Parliament in the Budget Session of 2011, then again in the Winter Session of 2021 and then on 9th August 2024 during the Monsoon Session.

“A policy brief I wrote 15 years back for the @orfonline on why Intelligence agencies must be put on a proper legal basis and subject to Parliamentary oversight…This paper became the basis for my subsequent Private Member’s Bill,” Tewari said in another post on X.

In his private member’s bill – the Intelligence Services (Powers and Regulation) Bill, 2024, Tewari batted for regulating the manner of the functioning and exercise of powers of Indian intelligence agencies within and beyond the territory of India and to provide for the coordination, control and oversight of such agencies.

Tewari also called for enacting legislation to provide a legislative and regulatory framework for the Intelligence Bureau, the Research and Analysis Wing and the National Technical Research Organisation and provide a designated Authority regarding authorisation procedure and system of warrants for operations by these agencies.

Tewari demanded through his bill the setting up of a National Intelligence and Security Oversight Committee for an effective oversight mechanism of these agencies and an Intelligence Ombudsman for the efficient functioning of the agencies.

‘Clearly on notice’

Days after India recalled its six diplomats from Canada after they were declared “persons of interest” in the investigation of Nijjar’s killing, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly warned over a dozen Indian diplomats, who are still in the country to respect the law.

“They’re clearly on notice,” Joly said as quoted by CBC News. “Six of them have been expelled, including the high commissioner in Ottawa. Others were mainly from Toronto and Vancouver.”

The diplomatic row between India and Canada continues to escalate, with both countries maintaining their positions on key issues. The controversy centers around allegations from Canada that India was involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Khalistani separatist leader, in June 2023. Canada claims to have provided evidence linking Indian agents to the murder, while India has strongly denied these allegations and criticised Canada’s support for extremist elements. Recently, India withdrew several diplomats from Canada, citing concerns over their safety, and accused Canada of fostering an environment of extremism and violence. In response, Canadian authorities have reiterated their demand for India’s cooperation in the ongoing investigation. The diplomatic fallout has significantly strained relations, affecting areas such as trade, immigration, and diplomatic engagement.

There are no signs of immediate resolution, with both sides remaining firm in their positions. The situation continues to have broader implications, particularly for the large Indian diaspora in Canada and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police went public this week with allegations that Indian diplomats were targeting Sikh separatists in Canada by sharing information about them with their government back home.

India, however, has rejected the charges as absurd and denied any involvement of its agencies or officials. (PTI/ANI)