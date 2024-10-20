Sunday, October 20, 2024
NATIONAL

J&K L-G clears resolution passed by cabinet urging Centre to restore statehood

By: Agencies

Date:

Srinagar, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet urging the Centre to restore the statehood to the Union territory, officials said on Saturday.
“The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form,” an official spokesperson said.
Without giving any further details, the officials asserted that the LG has cleared the resolution passed by the cabinet. The spokesperson said the restoration of statehood will be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The cabinet has authorised the chief minister to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of India for restoration of statehood, he said.
Protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly-elected government’s policy, the spokesperson said.
He said the chief minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard. (PTI)

