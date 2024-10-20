Sunday, October 20, 2024
NATIONAL

Dholpur mishap: PM Modi extends condolences to bereaved families, announces ex-gratia

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sympathy at the death of 12 people including eight children and a couple in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister’s Office’s official account expressed: “The accident in Dholpur, Rajasthan is heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives including innocent children. May God give them strength to bear this pain.”

The PMO’s X post went on to add: “Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible help to the victims: PM @narendramodi.”

The accident took place near Sunipur along the National Highway when a bus going from Gwalior to Jaipur hit the tempo late on Saturday night.

The passengers were returning from a pre-wedding event.

The 12 deceased include eight children (five boys and three girls), two women and one man.

As per the SHO of Bari police station, the deceased have been identified as Irfan alias Bunty (38), his wife Julie (34), daughter Asma (14), son Salman (8), Parveen (32), Zareena (35), Saqir (6), Sanif (9), Ajaan (5), Aashiyaana (10), Sufi (7) and Danish (10).

Further, an ex gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for 12 deceased was announced by the PMO on X: “The Prime Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Dholpur, Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

–IANS

AAP slashed Punjab farm fires by 50 pc, BJP playing dirty politics: Delhi CM Atishi
