AAP slashed Punjab farm fires by 50 pc, BJP playing dirty politics: Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday criticised the BJP for what she termed “dirty politics” over the increasing pollution levels in the national capital, particularly due to stubble burning.

She refuted the BJP’s claims that Punjab was the primary contributor to pollution, asserting that since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took charge in Punjab, the number of farm fires has decreased by 50 per cent.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi said, “The pollution levels in Delhi are rising. Both air and water pollution have been increasing, evident from the foam at Kalindi Kunj, showing the rising pollution in the Yamuna.”

She blamed the BJP for failing to address the issue and engaging in political games instead.

Atishi stressed the success of AAP’s efforts in Punjab, stating that in 2021, before the AAP government was formed, Punjab recorded 71,300 stubble-burning incidents. However, by 2023, this number was halved to 36,600. She attributed this reduction to the AAP’s sustained efforts over two years.

Citing data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Atishi highlighted that between October 1 and 15, 2023, Punjab recorded only 811 farm fires, down 27 per cent from the previous year’s 1,105. In contrast, she pointed out, Haryana saw a 23 per cent increase in farm fires during the same period, rising from 341 in 2022 to 400 in 2023.

Atishi questioned why the BJP governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh couldn’t replicate the success of Punjab in reducing stubble burning, accusing them of playing “dirty politics” at the expense of Delhi’s residents.

“If AAP’s Punjab government can reduce stubble burning, why can’t the BJP governments in Haryana and UP do the same?” she asked.

The Delhi CM also addressed the issue of pollution from diesel buses, stating that all buses in Delhi are now either CNG or electric. In contrast, she noted that 100 per cent of the buses entering Delhi from Haryana and UP still run on diesel.

“The AAP government under Arvind Kejriwal has introduced more than 2,000 electric buses in Delhi. Why haven’t the BJP governments in Haryana and UP done the same?” she questioned.

Atishi further raised concerns about pollution from brick kilns, noting that while there are no brick kilns in Delhi, Haryana and UP have over 3,800 in their respective NCR regions, contributing significantly to pollution.

In addition to pollution, Atishi also slammed the BJP for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. She referred to recent incidents, including a shooting in the Welcome area and a bomb blast outside a school, accusing the BJP of blocking the work of the elected government.

“The BJP spends all its time obstructing the work of the AAP government. I urge them to let us work for the people of Delhi,” she concluded.

–IANS