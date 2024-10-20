Sunday, October 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s infant, maternal mortality rates improve

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 19: In what can be considered good news, Meghalaya appears to be on the right track in addressing the dual challenge of maternal and infant deaths. The state has witnessed a 47% decrease in maternal deaths between 2020 and 2023.
In 2020, from January to December, there were 250 maternal deaths, which dropped to 132 last year. As of August this year, the maternal death count stands at 85.
Similarly, there has been notable progress in reducing infant deaths, with a 28 per cent decrease between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, 3,013 infant deaths were recorded, which reduced to 2,168 last year. This year, from January to August, 1,197 infant deaths have been reported.
Under the state’s “Mother Programme,” there are 143 transit homes and over 150 transit vehicles available to assist pregnant women, providing essential care and support across Meghalaya.


Group moves govt for NCB office in Shillong

HYC announces public march to flag drug-related problems
