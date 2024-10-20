Sunday, October 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HYC announces public march to flag drug-related problems

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 19: Amid ongoing concern over Meghalaya’s burgeoning drug problem, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has called for a public march to the State Secretariat on November 8 to push for seven key demands aimed at addressing the rising issue of drug trafficking and drug abuse in Meghalaya.
The HYC had previously demanded the establishment of a state-run treatment and rehabilitation centre in Shillong, along with free detoxification, Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST), and day-care centers in high-risk districts. They also called for the creation of fast-track and special courts for cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, improvements in investigation and prosecution processes, and stronger measures to curb the drug supply.
Additionally, the council has requested the establishment of a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Shillong.
Speaking to the media, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem stated that these demands are in line with the Drug Reduction and Action Mission (DREAM), a programme announced by the state government in 2023. However, Synrem expressed disappointment over the lack of tangible progress since its announcement. “The DREAM project remains just that — a dream for the government,” he remarked.
In the lead-up to the November 8 rally, the HYC plans to hold a series of public meetings, beginning on October 25 in Umsning, followed by events in Nongstoin, Nongpoh, Jowai, Mawkyrwat, Khliehriat, Mairang, and other areas.
Pocket meetings will also be organised in various localities within Shillong, including Mawlai, Upper Shillong, Mawprem, Rynjah, and Mawryngkneng.
Synrem emphasised that the fight against drugs is not just an issue for the HYC but a collective responsibility for all citizens concerned about the future of the state. He called on the public to unite in the campaign to rid Meghalaya, particularly Shillong, of its escalating drug problem.
“The government must recognise that combating drugs is a shared struggle, and we need the support of everyone to protect our society from this growing menace,” he added.

