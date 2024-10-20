Sunday, October 20, 2024
NATIONAL

PM Modi to inaugurate eye hospital, several other projects in Varanasi today

NATIONAL

Date:

Share post:

Varanasi, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 23 projects worth more than Rs 6,611 crore.

“My government is committed to making easier the lives of all brothers and sisters in Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath, as well as across the country. In this endeavour, around 2 p.m. tomorrow, I will have the fortune to inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital as well dedicate several other projects to the people, and lay the foundation of other works,” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on social media platform X, on the eve of his visit.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 90 crore, in the presence of Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati.

He will also lay the foundation for the expansion of Varanasi Airport and the construction of a new terminal building. Other projects related to health, education, sports, religion, tourism, and housing will also be inaugurated during the visit.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is expected to announce a new free food programme initiated by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. This scheme, in collaboration with Natyakotam Sanstha, aims to provide food to students from 16 Sanskrit schools and attendants of three hospitals.

The trial for the “Satvik Sanatan Kitchen” was successfully conducted at the Annakshetra in the Godaulia area of the city, benefiting around 3,000 people in its first phase, with plans to expand to 5,000 beneficiaries.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said that the Prime Minister is likely to announce this initiative during his visit.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other senior leaders will join the Prime Minister for the event.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi at around 1 p.m. and will leave for Delhi by 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister will be welcomed by the Governor and the Chief Minister Adityanath. Both Deputy Chief Ministers and other top ministers are also expected to remain present.

The BJP’s Kashi region President Dilip Patel, stated that the Prime Minister will receive a grand welcome with drums and flowers across various locations in the city.

Several hoardings of the Prime Minister were put up across Varanasi on Saturday ahead of his visit. One poster shows Prime Minister Modi with 10 hands, each representing several government schemes. These banners and posters have been put up by BJP Yuva Morcha President Aman Sonkar.

After arriving at Babatpur International Airport, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Shankara Eye Hospital and then proceed to Sigra Sports Complex, where he will lay the foundation stones for additional projects, including the Rs 380.13 crore Sigra Stadium.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a gathering of athletes, intellectuals, public representatives, and BJP workers, at Sigra Stadium.

Apart from the eye hospital and stadium, 14 other projects will be dedicated to the public, and the foundation for two key schemes costing Rs 2,874.17 crore will also be laid there.

–IANS

