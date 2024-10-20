Sunday, October 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

RG Kar: Amid uncertainty over meeting with CM, doctors’ hunger strike enters 16th day

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) Amid looming uncertainty over a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 21, the fast-unto-death agitation by a section of junior doctors to protest the gruesome rape and murder of their colleague at R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital entered the 16th day on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Saturday evening sent an email to the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body spearheading the movement, setting withdrawal of the hunger strike as a precondition for the meeting with the Chief Minister.

In the email, he also made it clear that the delegation of junior doctors coming for the meeting should not be more than 10 members.

Pant said 45 minutes would be provided to the doctors for meeting with the chief minister.

The email from the Chief Secretary surprised the protesting junior doctors since this condition on “withdrawal of hunger strike” was not set during their phone conversation with the Chief Minister earlier on Saturday afternoon.

The WBJDF has yet to decide on this email from the Chief Secretary, and they will announce that after holding a meeting among themselves late in the day.

However, WBJDF representative Ashfaqullah Naiya said that the withdrawal of the hunger strike cannot be a pre-condition for the meeting.

“The hunger strike was being held seeking fulfilment of demands and not just the meeting. However, the final decision can be conveyed only after our meeting,” he added.

To recall, earlier on Friday night, the protesting junior doctors cautioned the state government that they would be compelled to once again return to total cease-work from Tuesday unless their demands in the matter are fulfilled by Monday.

In such a situation all eyes were on the crucial meeting on October 21.

To date, eight junior doctors are still on hunger strike, seven of whom are at Esplanade in Central Kolkata and one within the campus of North Bengal Medical College &amp; Hospital (NBMCH) at Siliguri in Darjeeling district.

–IANS

Previous article
PM Modi to inaugurate eye hospital, several other projects in Varanasi today
Next article
Why Omar Abdullah said ‘best part was running past my home’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kerala: Setback for Cong in Palakkad as former youth leader may contest as rebel

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 :Former Kerala Youth Congress Sate Secretary A. K. Shanib, who on Saturday told media persons...
NATIONAL

Explosion near CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini, forensic team at spot

New Delhi, Oct 20: A massive explosion took place near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in...
NATIONAL

Senior citizen arrested in Bengal for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl

Kolkata, Oct 20 : A senior citizen at Katwa in West Bengal's East Burdwan district has been arrested...
NATIONAL

Bihar: Bhagalpur Police arrest man for dismantling idols in Durga temple

Patna, Oct 20:Bhagalpur Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly dismantling the hands of idols of deities...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kerala: Setback for Cong in Palakkad as former youth leader may contest as rebel

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 :Former Kerala Youth Congress Sate Secretary...

Explosion near CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini, forensic team at spot

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 20: A massive explosion took place...

Senior citizen arrested in Bengal for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 20 : A senior citizen at Katwa...
Load more

Popular news

Kerala: Setback for Cong in Palakkad as former youth leader may contest as rebel

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 :Former Kerala Youth Congress Sate Secretary...

Explosion near CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini, forensic team at spot

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 20: A massive explosion took place...

Senior citizen arrested in Bengal for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 20 : A senior citizen at Katwa...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge