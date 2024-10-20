Sunday, October 20, 2024
NATIONAL

Senior citizen arrested in Bengal for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Oct 20 : A senior citizen at Katwa in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a three-year-old girl.

The accused was arrested late Saturday night and will be presented at a district court on Sunday. The public prosecutor will seek his police custody for further interrogation. a senior official of East Burdwan district police said.

The accused has been arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act 2012.

According to the victim’s mother, the accused lured the three-year-old child to come to his home for biscuits. “The accused taking advantage sexually abused my daughter. She came back home sobbing profusely and narrated to me what had happened to her,” the victim’s mother said.

The mother narrated the incident to her neighbours who got agitated. Some of them rushed to the house of the accused, locked him up at his residence and informed the local Katwa Police station.

A huge police contingent came to the spot and arrested the accused senior citizen. The victim was also sent to the Katwa Subdivision Hospital for examination purposes.

She is under observation still at the hospital though her condition is stable, as confirmed by a hospital doctor.

The development has taken place amid continuing protests by junior doctors in the state over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August.

Recently West Bengal was rocked by two other incidents of rape and murder, the first being that of a minor girl at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district and the second being at Krishnanagr in Nadia district.

Kolkata Police in the case of R.G Kar and the West Bengal Police in the case of Jaynagar came under scathing criticism because of the alleged lackadaisical handling of the investigation.

–IANS

