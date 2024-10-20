Sunday, October 20, 2024
NATIONAL

Bihar: Bhagalpur Police arrest man for dismantling idols in Durga temple

Patna, Oct 20:Bhagalpur Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly dismantling the hands of idols of deities Ram, Laxman, Sita and Radhe-Krishna in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

The incident occurred at a Durga temple located near a pond in the Sanhaula police station jurisdiction on Saturday night.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) at the Sanhaula police station of the district. The district police have not disclosed the identity of the accused.

“Given the sensitivity of the situation, the district police held a meeting with the peace committee and prominent local figures to ensure peace and stability. A flag march was also conducted in the area as a preventive measure against any further provocation,” said an official spokesperson on Sunday.

The police spokesperson assured that the law and order situation remains under control and urged the public to avoid spreading or believing fake news. The authorities are actively monitoring social media and warned that any attempts to spread provocative content about the incident will be met with strict legal action.

The Bhagalpur Police are taking proactive measures due to the ongoing Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, led by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, which is currently moving through the Seemanchal region.

The yatra, which began in Bhagalpur on October 18, passed through Katihar via Naugachia on October 19, and is currently in Purnea. It is scheduled to reach Araria on October 21 before concluding in Kishanganj on October 22.

Given the potentially sensitive atmosphere surrounding the Yatra, the district police are working to maintain peace and prevent any communal tensions, especially in light of the idol desecration incident in Bhagalpur.

By organising meetings with peace committees and conducting a flag march, they aim to foster a calm environment and prevent any provocation during this period.

–IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

