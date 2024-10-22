EJH DC and SP charged with dereliction of duty

The public hearing held on Oct 18 was marred by rampant illegal obstruction caused

by certain individuals, allegedly in connivance with the police and district authorities,

says HITO

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 21: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) submitted a petition on Monday to the Chief Secretary, highlighting the inefficiencies and alleged dereliction of duty by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills district, during the environmental public hearing for Meghatop Cement Pvt. Ltd.’s proposal to construct an integrated cement plant. The hearing took place in Wahiejer village on October 18.

In the petition, HITO president Pynskhembor Dkhar stated that the purpose of the public hearing was to allow residents, stakeholders, and NGOs to voice their objections or support for the proposed project. He emphasised that public hearings are meant to provide a formal platform for citizens to express their views on such projects.

“However, the public hearing held on October 18, 2024, was marred by rampant illegal obstruction caused by certain individuals, allegedly in connivance with the police and district authorities,” Dkhar alleged. He called upon the Chief Secretary to take immediate action, including the transfer or suspension of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, for their failure to fulfill their duties.

According to Dkhar, from the early hours of the morning, a group of so-called ‘supporters’ armed with lathis (batons) gathered near the approach road to the hearing venue. Their apparent intent was to prevent the entry of individuals or groups opposing the proposed cement plant. As a result, genuine protesters and affected citizens were barred from participating in the hearing. Despite the situation escalating, the local administration and police allegedly did nothing to intervene or maintain law and order.

“Most of the affected residents were prevented from entering the venue and voicing their objections. In fact, many were even manhandled and hit with sticks and bamboos, while the police and district authorities remained passive observers. This apparent collusion was motivated by their own vested interests,” Dkhar claimed.

The HITO president further noted that both the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Commissioner, who were responsible for ensuring law and order and allowing free access to the hearing, failed in their duties for reasons best known to them. He added that the situation was widely reported in local media, which highlighted the suppression of the voices of affected people.

In a petition submitted to the DGP, Idashisha Nongrang, HITO called for immediate penal action against those responsible for obstructing the public hearing and against the district authorities for their failure to act.

Additionally, HITO lodged a separate complaint with the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), condemning the atrocities and gross violations of human rights that took place during the public hearing.

Women’s body files plaint

Meanwhile, members of the Jaintia Women Council (JWC), on Monday, filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills regarding the actions of the cement company and district authorities, expressing concern over being barred from participating in the public hearing.

In their letter, the JWC members expressed shock at being blocked by police as they approached the venue. “We were met with police wielding lathis, as if we were causing a disturbance, when all we wanted was to express our opinions,” they stated. The organisation also noted the presence of a police check gate at Umtyra, suggesting that the district had preemptively planned to prevent their attendance.

The JWC further highlighted that rather than police securing the event, a group of individuals was positioned at the entrance, obstructing their entry. “This clearly indicates a lack of fairness and a possible conspiracy orchestrated by the district head,” they remarked.

The JWC has sought the intervention of the DC of East Jaintia Hills to ensure a fair hearing and uphold justice. The members also gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office to demand their rights and advocate for their participation.