Tuesday, October 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Spl cover for KHADC at philatelic exhibition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 21: A special cover commemorating the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) was unveiled during the inauguration of the two-day MEGHAPEX-2024 Philatelic Exhibition at the State Convention Centre here on Monday. The cover was released by KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang. The exhibition, organised by the Meghalaya Postal Division, showcases a variety of philatelic exhibits, including stamps, First Day Covers, and Special Covers from renowned collectors.
In his address, the CEM said, “This event not only celebrates the art and history of philately but also serves as a vibrant reflection of our culture, tradition, and the rich stories that stamps can tell. Philately is more than just collecting stamps; it is a gateway to understanding our world.”
Syiem further emphasised the significance of philately in preserving heritage, stating, “Each stamp captures a moment in history, a cultural landmark, or a significant event, connecting us to the past while enriching our present. The theme represented in this exhibition highlights not only the natural beauty of Meghalaya but also our shared commitment to preserving our legacy for future generations.”
The exhibition also featured competitions for school students, including letter writing, stamp designing, and Quiz contests, along with a seminar on philately. Syiem praised the efforts of the Meghalaya Postal Division for organising the event, adding, “Your collective efforts have brought together a community of enthusiasts who share a love for collecting and appreciating these miniature works of art.”
The MEGHAPEX-2024 exhibition will conclude on Tuesday, offering visitors a chance to explore the fascinating world of philately and its role in preserving history and culture.
Chief Post Master General of the North Eastern Circle, Sanjiv Ranjan, encouraged students to embrace philately, stating, “As philatelists, they can cultivate the habit of collecting stamps and see the world through a broader lens. Philately allows them to familiarise themselves with art, culture, architecture, our heritage, and new developments in science and technology. The main purpose of this exhibition is to make students aware of what philately is and to inspire them to pursue this enriching hobby.”
Other notable dignitaries present at the inaugural function included Patricia Mukhim, Editor of The Shillong Times, and Anjali Verma, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Meghalaya Division.

