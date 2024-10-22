Tuesday, October 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Group alleges anomalies in student scholarship process

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 21: The FKJGP in Garo Hills on Monday took up the matter of anomalies in the acquisition of income certificates for students applying for post matric scholarships in the state, with Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma.
In its letter to Sangma, the federation informed that students from Garo Hills were facing numerous obstacles in acquiring Income Certificate as there were various anomalies in the process.
One of the anomalies due to which students are facing difficulties include the varying documents that are required for obtaining income certificates in different Garo Hills districts.
According to the federation, while certain documents are required to avail income certificate in West Garo Hills, a different set of documents were required in South West Garo Hills.
Other obstacles that the students face include non availability of issuing authorities in various civil sub-divisions, refusal of Block Development Officers to issue the certificate, varying documents required in online and offline modes, non-assistance provided to students by office staff, lengthy processing period for online application besides others.
Pointing out that the existing system of availing income certificate has demoralised the student community, many of whom have chosen to abstain from applying for the scholarship, the federation sought the setting up of an offline single window structure in each district of the state for students to have easy access to apply.

Previous article
Plaint against contractor hired for school repair
Next article
Tura Samshan Bhumi gets new devp committee after elections
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Rs 2,300-cr road project scam: Police file FIR, begin probe

Nine people including senior engineers of the state govt and officials of two private companies based in Telangana and...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday said that the state government should issue an order...
MEGHALAYA

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday condemned the attack on two Garo families that reportedly...
MEGHALAYA

Four extortionists held in Ri-Bhoi

From Our Correspondent Nongpoh, Oct 21: A special team of law enforcement officials apprehended four members of a pressure...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rs 2,300-cr road project scam: Police file FIR, begin probe

MEGHALAYA 0
Nine people including senior engineers of the state govt...

KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday...

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Rs 2,300-cr road project scam: Police file FIR, begin probe

MEGHALAYA 0
Nine people including senior engineers of the state govt...

KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday...

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge