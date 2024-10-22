Group alleges anomalies in student scholarship process

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 21: The FKJGP in Garo Hills on Monday took up the matter of anomalies in the acquisition of income certificates for students applying for post matric scholarships in the state, with Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma.

In its letter to Sangma, the federation informed that students from Garo Hills were facing numerous obstacles in acquiring Income Certificate as there were various anomalies in the process.

One of the anomalies due to which students are facing difficulties include the varying documents that are required for obtaining income certificates in different Garo Hills districts.

According to the federation, while certain documents are required to avail income certificate in West Garo Hills, a different set of documents were required in South West Garo Hills.

Other obstacles that the students face include non availability of issuing authorities in various civil sub-divisions, refusal of Block Development Officers to issue the certificate, varying documents required in online and offline modes, non-assistance provided to students by office staff, lengthy processing period for online application besides others.

Pointing out that the existing system of availing income certificate has demoralised the student community, many of whom have chosen to abstain from applying for the scholarship, the federation sought the setting up of an offline single window structure in each district of the state for students to have easy access to apply.