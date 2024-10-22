Plaint against contractor hired for school repair

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 21: The AHAM, Eastern Zone Williamnagar has alleged failure by a sub contractor to adhere to instructions, in connection with repair works being done at a lower primary (LP) school in the same district.

The work in question is at the Rangme Agal Government LP School at Mangsang, where it alleged that the sub contractor concerned was not doing the work as per the instruction of the villagers.

A complaint in this regard has also been submitted to the SDSEO in the same district.

In the complaint, the organization alleged ignorance by the contractor to community input as well as deliberately delaying the project’s completion.

Pointing out that the education of the students was being affected, the organization has urged the official to look into the matter.