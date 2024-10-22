Tuesday, October 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Plaint against contractor hired for school repair

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 21: The AHAM, Eastern Zone Williamnagar has alleged failure by a sub contractor to adhere to instructions, in connection with repair works being done at a lower primary (LP) school in the same district.
The work in question is at the Rangme Agal Government LP School at Mangsang, where it alleged that the sub contractor concerned was not doing the work as per the instruction of the villagers.
A complaint in this regard has also been submitted to the SDSEO in the same district.
In the complaint, the organization alleged ignorance by the contractor to community input as well as deliberately delaying the project’s completion.
Pointing out that the education of the students was being affected, the organization has urged the official to look into the matter.

Seminar on harnessing AI opportunities for women
Group alleges anomalies in student scholarship process
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

