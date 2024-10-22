Tuesday, October 22, 2024
India gearing up for 2nd white revolution, says HM Shah at NDDB diamond jubilee celebrations

By: Agencies

Anand, Oct 22:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said India is gearing up for a second white revolution and aims to connect all the eight crore milk-producing farmers to the cooperative infrastructure in the near future.

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Gujarat’s Anand, HM Shah said at present only 1.5 crore of the milk-producing farmers are connected with the cooperatives while the majority of them are still facing exploitation.

Also being celebrated is the birth anniversary of Amul’s founder, Tribhuvandas Patel. As the guest of honour, Union Minister Amit Shah addressed the audience, reflecting on NDDB’s pivotal role in transforming India into one of the largest milk producers in the world.

He stated, “I am privileged to be the first cooperative minister of the country. NDDB is a great institute not just in India but also around the world. This institute has achieved results because it works in a professional manner. So many women are associated with Amul and benefit from this employment model. Their idea is to distribute profits among people — this organisation doesn’t have an owner, and that’s its best part.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, and Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, along with several other state ministers and dignitaries, joined Amit Shah at the celebration.

HM Shah highlighted NDDB’s evolution over the years in his remarks, noting, “I once advised that we should not be limited to milk; expand yourselves. I am happy to share that NDDB has now expanded into vegetable and fruit processing. This expansion allows farmers to reap significant benefits, with processed products reaching consumers across the globe.”

The Home Minister also commended the GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) initiative launched by the Government of India, which aims to manage and convert organic waste, mainly from cattle, into valuable products such as biogas and organic manure.

He emphasized its role in promoting environmental sustainability and improving rural livelihoods, stating, “Gobar se dhan khada hua. Women in villages are benefiting from this scheme. These women may not understand carbon credits, but they are all now part of our sustainable future.”

HM Shah also unveiled the plans of the BJP government to establish two lakh cooperatives in the country in the next five years. He said the creation of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is rooted in the conviction that our nation’s socio-economic progress lies largely in the development of rural India.

IANS

