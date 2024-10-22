Tuesday, October 22, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

India’s digital revolution key reason for our existence: Groww CEO

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 22:  Praising the digital initiatives of the government, Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO of online brokerage firm Groww, said that the digital revolution has brought about a big change in the country which is the key reason for their existence.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the ‘NDTV World India Summit 2024’, Keshre praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India is progressing rapidly under his vision.

In a panel discussion at the summit, Keshre said “I started investing my second year of college. I was very passionate about investing and found great people who are co-founders with us today.”

Talking further about the growth of equity investment in India, he said, “People like us have made it very easy and transparent. Earlier, investment was limited to a few cities, but now a lot of clients are coming from smaller cities. ”

Regarding Groww’s IPO, he said that it will definitely happen sometime in the future, but he does not know when it will happen. Due to digitisation, the number of demat accounts in India increased to 17.5 crore in last month. Groww reported a 3.1 per cent increase in its customer count to 1.23 crore, with a 0.15 per cent rise in market share to 25.6 per cent. In terms of market share, Groww is the largest broking firm in India.

Currently, the top five discount brokers account for 64.5 per cent of total NSE (National Stock Exchange) active clients compared to 61.9 per cent in the same month of 2023. According to the report, overall Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) grew 7.1 per cent (on-month) to Rs 538.6 lakh crore, with futures and options ADTO rising 7.2 per cent and cash ADTO declining 3.8 per cent.

IANS

Previous article
Leading businesswomen discuss role of women workforce in fostering better future
Next article
India gearing up for 2nd white revolution, says HM Shah at NDDB diamond jubilee celebrations
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India gearing up for 2nd white revolution, says HM Shah at NDDB diamond jubilee celebrations

Anand, Oct 22:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said India is gearing up for a second...
Business

Leading businesswomen discuss role of women workforce in fostering better future

New Delhi, Oct 22: A panel discussion of the country's leading businesswomen at the NDTV World Summit 2024...
INTERNATIONAL

India should replace UK in UNSC for making it stronger: Kishore Mahbubani

New Delhi, Oct 22:  Kishore Mahbubani, a distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore...
Environment

China confirms LAC patrolling arrangements as PM Modi, Xi Jinping reach Russia for BRICS Summit

Beijing, Oct 22:  China on Tuesday confirmed the agreement that has been reached between New Delhi and Beijing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India gearing up for 2nd white revolution, says HM Shah at NDDB diamond jubilee celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Anand, Oct 22:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Leading businesswomen discuss role of women workforce in fostering better future

Business 0
New Delhi, Oct 22: A panel discussion of the...

India should replace UK in UNSC for making it stronger: Kishore Mahbubani

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 22:  Kishore Mahbubani, a distinguished fellow...
Load more

Popular news

India gearing up for 2nd white revolution, says HM Shah at NDDB diamond jubilee celebrations

NATIONAL 0
Anand, Oct 22:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Leading businesswomen discuss role of women workforce in fostering better future

Business 0
New Delhi, Oct 22: A panel discussion of the...

India should replace UK in UNSC for making it stronger: Kishore Mahbubani

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 22:  Kishore Mahbubani, a distinguished fellow...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge