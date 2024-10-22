NIT Meghalaya earns laurel in New Delhi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 21: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya was honoured with the prestigious 10th Higher Education Excellence Award in the category of Excellence in Creating Employment at the 19th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2024, held in New Delhi on Friday.

NIT Meghalaya was recognised for its exceptional efforts in promoting employment excellence, standing out among numerous higher education institutions across the country.

This recognition, presented by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), awards institutions that have made outstanding contributions to higher education and demonstrated leadership in making employment opportunities.