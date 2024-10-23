Wednesday, October 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam PCC moves Guv against proposed mining project in Dima Hasao

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Oct 23: A delegation from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) submitted a memorandum to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya here on Tuesday evening, urging him to intervene and urge the government to take immediate steps to halt a proposed mining project in Dima Hasao district.

Expressing grave concern at the proposed project at Borolokhindong, Tharvelangso and other adjoining villages in the hill district, the APCC delegation claimed that a large geographical area (approximately 9000 bighas) was being proposed for handover to facilitate the mining project, reportedly by entities connected to the ruling BJP’s corporate sector.

“The state government is disregarding the concerns and sentiments of indigenous communities in Dima Hasao. This issue is a matter of survival and safeguarding the land and rights of the district’s local people. The Assam Pradesh Congress, along with its MPs and MLAs, is fully committed to defending these rights and will strongly raise the issue in both Parliament and the Assembly,” the memorandum read.

“Further, the proposed mining project will have an impact on jhum cultivation in the hill district and also affect the ecological integrity of caves and community reserve forests,” APCC stated in the memorandum.

“We appeal to you as the constitutional head of the state to intervene and urge the state and central governments to take immediate steps to halt the proposed mining project. If allowed to proceed, the project will result in the displacement of indigenous people from their ancestral lands,” the party cautioned.

“We also wish to bring to your attention that land in the villages has been auctioned for mining purposes without the consent of the local communities,” the memorandum to the Governor read.

Previous article
Behali candidature impasse: Assam Opp alliance chief Bhupen Borah resigns
Next article
UDP to not contest by-polls
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Cabinet approves private medical institution ordinance

Shillong, Oct 23: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday passed the Meghalaya Private Medical Institution Ordinance and Meghalaya Medical...
NATIONAL

Cyclone Dana: Train services in Sealdah division to remain suspended for 14 hours from Thursday night

Kolkata, Oct 23:  Train services in the Eastern Railways' Sealdah division will remain suspended for 14 hours from...
MEGHALAYA

Group seeks extension of scholarship application deadline

Tura, Oct 23: The ACHIK, a Garo Hills based organization has made an appeal to Education Minister Rakkam...
INTERNATIONAL

Had ‘good agreements’ with PM Modi on expanding Iran-India ties, says Pezeshkian

Kazan (Russia), Oct 23:  Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday said that he had "good agreements" with Prime...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Cabinet approves private medical institution ordinance

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 23: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday passed...

Cyclone Dana: Train services in Sealdah division to remain suspended for 14 hours from Thursday night

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 23:  Train services in the Eastern Railways'...

Group seeks extension of scholarship application deadline

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Oct 23: The ACHIK, a Garo Hills based...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Cabinet approves private medical institution ordinance

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 23: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday passed...

Cyclone Dana: Train services in Sealdah division to remain suspended for 14 hours from Thursday night

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 23:  Train services in the Eastern Railways'...

Group seeks extension of scholarship application deadline

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Oct 23: The ACHIK, a Garo Hills based...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge