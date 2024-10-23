Wednesday, October 23, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

UDP to not contest by-polls

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Oct 23: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has decided not to contest the upcoming By-Elections for the Gambegre seat slated for November 13.

The party’s decision not to put up a candidate for the By-polls was revealed by the party’s State Youth Wing Vice President, Anand M Marak, in a release on Wednesday.

“After consulting with our leaders from Garo HIlls, we have decided not to contest as it is a By-election and since we did not put up any candidate in the last 2023 MLA elections,” Marak informed.

