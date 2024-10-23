Wednesday, October 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Meghalaya Cabinet approves private medical institution ordinance

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Oct 23: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday passed the Meghalaya Private Medical Institution Ordinance and Meghalaya Medical College Regulation and Admission into MBBS course in a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The ordinance will come into effect post-signing by the Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya.

Following this, the P.A. Sangma Medical College at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya will begin to operate soon, an official release stated. The varsity authority and the construction of the medical college were embroiled in controversy after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the unscientific tree cutting at the campus of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya was responsible for a huge flash flood in Guwahati. However, Conrad Sangma hailed the university’s role in the education sector of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya Cabinet met at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills as part of the Cabinet on the ‘move initiative’. An official statement mentioned that a regulatory committee will be notified and accordingly fixation of fees, implementation of reservation policy and allotment of seats as per the norms of the government and guided by the ruling of various Hon’ble Courts will be effective in a private medical college. Notably, the medical college was named after the Chief Minister’s father P. A. Sangma.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has also approved the rules to regulate rental houses, allotment of government quarters, and rental housing schemes of the employees of the government of Meghalaya.

It will also enable the Housing Department to take charge of its assets, evaluate, wherever necessary and make necessary decisions with regard to the creation of additional rooms and other infrastructure.

Moreover, the government has also approved the upper age limit to 45 years, under which the serving SSA teachers will be able to participate in the recruitment examinations advertised by the government of Meghalaya LP, UP or secondary and higher secondary schools An official said that the Cabinet has also approved to avail loan from the Asian Development Bank for the implementation of the project – Support Human Capital Development in Meghalaya.

He added that 90 per cent of the loan amount will be sanctioned as a grant to the state, which will be repaid by the centre and 10 per cent of the loan amount will be borne by the state.

IANS

Previous article
Cyclone Dana: Train services in Sealdah division to remain suspended for 14 hours from Thursday night
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cyclone Dana: Train services in Sealdah division to remain suspended for 14 hours from Thursday night

Kolkata, Oct 23:  Train services in the Eastern Railways' Sealdah division will remain suspended for 14 hours from...
MEGHALAYA

Group seeks extension of scholarship application deadline

Tura, Oct 23: The ACHIK, a Garo Hills based organization has made an appeal to Education Minister Rakkam...
INTERNATIONAL

Had ‘good agreements’ with PM Modi on expanding Iran-India ties, says Pezeshkian

Kazan (Russia), Oct 23:  Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday said that he had "good agreements" with Prime...
NATIONAL

BJP questions Congress for fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad for demographic concerns

New Delhi, Oct 23:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the Congress for its decision to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cyclone Dana: Train services in Sealdah division to remain suspended for 14 hours from Thursday night

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 23:  Train services in the Eastern Railways'...

Group seeks extension of scholarship application deadline

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Oct 23: The ACHIK, a Garo Hills based...

Had ‘good agreements’ with PM Modi on expanding Iran-India ties, says Pezeshkian

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kazan (Russia), Oct 23:  Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on...
Load more

Popular news

Cyclone Dana: Train services in Sealdah division to remain suspended for 14 hours from Thursday night

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 23:  Train services in the Eastern Railways'...

Group seeks extension of scholarship application deadline

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Oct 23: The ACHIK, a Garo Hills based...

Had ‘good agreements’ with PM Modi on expanding Iran-India ties, says Pezeshkian

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kazan (Russia), Oct 23:  Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge