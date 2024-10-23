Army dedicates Kameng Museum to people of Arunachal Pradesh

Kolkata, Oct 23: The Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum (KCHM) which celebrates the rich cultural diversity and heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated by Pema Khandu, chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The museum, built by the Indian Army as part of Operation Sadbhavana is being touted as the first community-oriented institution of its nature in the region. Among the others present at the inauguration ceremony were Kamlesh Paswan, union minister of state for rural development, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Maj Gen Neeraj Shukla of the Blazing Sword Division and Phurpa Tsering, MLA, Dirang.

Over 500 people had gathered at the scenic village of Nyukmadung, Dirang, for the ceremony. A senior official said that Nyukmadung is located along the route to the popular tourist destination of Tawang and KCHM will play a pivotal role in preserving the cultural legacy while contributing to the socio-economic growth of the region.

“The museum aligns with the Central government’s Vibrant Village Programme and has been developed with the Indian Army’s initiative and strong support from the local community and the state government. The Museum embodies the rich ancient traditions and heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. It stands as a symbol of peace, security, and the collaborative spirit of nation-building through the integration of local communities,” he added.

Chief Minister Khandu, during his address, cited ancient texts such as Kalika Purana and the Mahabharata to highlight the region’s profound cultural, historical, and religious significance. He described KCHM as an essential institution to preserve the past while inspiring future generations. At the same time, Khandu commended the efforts of the Army for setting up the Museum and overall border area development through Op Sadbhavana.

He added that the Kameng Museum is a reflection of the Indian Army’s commitment to transform the border areas through initiatives such as model villages, border tourism, and enhanced infrastructure that aligns with the Centre’s ‘Vibrant Village Programme’.

He referred to the inauguration as an achievement of the comprehensive vision outlined for border areas, focusing on inclusivity, sustainability, and economic development of the region through ‘border tourism’ and ‘cultural revival’. Khandu also thanked the Indian Army for synergised efforts with the state government for the overall development of the people and the creation of a ‘Viksit Arunachal’.

He also complimented Manvi Seth and her team from the Indian Institute of Heritage for aesthetically curating the Museum and adding digital artefacts. The Chief Minister also commended the efforts of Praveen Chaturvedi, CEO, Moonlight Pictures, for capturing details of ancient traditions and contemporary life of people in Arunachal Pradesh for a captivating movie that will be screened for the whole world.

Kameng Museum metamorphosed as a community-driven, community-oriented project with a voluntary donation of land and houses a collection of 343 traditional heirlooms dating back to the Neolithic period by the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition to the artefacts, the museum features a modern movie hall, a souvenir shop, a cafeteria, a children’s park, a tourist facilitation centre and a medical emergency setup for transients, making it an ideal destination for tourists and locals alike.

IANS