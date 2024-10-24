Thursday, October 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Clan extends support to Myntris against Syiem of Hima Mylliem

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Oct 23: The Syiem clan from Mylliem on Wednesday extended support to the five Myntris and Basan of Nongkseh who have filed a complaint with the KHADC against Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem.
Alban Syiem, a member of the Syiem clan from Mylliem, said the clan is concerned over the present state of affairs of the Hima.
“We have read media reports about the illegalities and irregularities committed by the incumbent Syiem of Hima Mylliem. He (Ainam) with a few of the Myntris has blatantly violated the provision of the Mylliem Syiemship Act, 2007 and not respected the Dorbar Pyllun of the Hima,” Syiem said.
He urged upon the KHADC to initiate action against the Syiem of Hima Mylliem.
The member of Syiem clan from Mylliem lauded the five Myntris and Basan of Nongkseh for raising their voice against the decision of the Syiem to lease over 5,000 sq feet of land at Umshing Umjapung without the approval of the Dorbar Pyllun.
The five Myntris of Hima Mylliem, along with the Basan of Nongkseh, had demanded that the KHADC immediately remove Ainam Manik Syiem, the Syiem of Mylliem, for allegedly leasing out a plot of land at Khlaw Mawroh without the approval of the Dorbar Hima.
The complaint, submitted to Deputy CEM PN Syiem — who is also in charge of the Elaka department — was signed by Myntri Nongkhlaw, Myntri Rumnong Sohsla, Myntri Kharbteng, Myntri Nongneng Shanpru, and Myntri Syndor.
The Syiem of Hima Mylliem has threatened to move the court if the five Myntris and Basan of Nongkseh fail to prove that he has illegally leased out the land.

Previous article
KSU’s 15-point charter aims to make recruitment transparent
Next article
Decision on three ex-Cong MLAs valid: Speaker
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Australia named Country of Focus for 55th Int’l Film Festival of India

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced that Australia has been nominated as the "Country of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score ineligible for Oscars

Music composer Hans Zimmer's score for ‘Dune: Part Two’, which was being considered one of the strongest contenders...
MEGHALAYA

Decision on three ex-Cong MLAs valid: Speaker

SHILLONG, Oct 23: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Wednesday said that after consultation with the advocate general,...
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

Rare fish rediscovered in Cambodia after disappearance for nearly two decades Phnom Penh, Oct 23: The ‘Mekong ghost’ fish...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Australia named Country of Focus for 55th Int’l Film Festival of India

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced...

Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score ineligible for Oscars

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Music composer Hans Zimmer's score for ‘Dune: Part Two’,...

Decision on three ex-Cong MLAs valid: Speaker

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 23: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on...
Load more

Popular news

Australia named Country of Focus for 55th Int’l Film Festival of India

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced...

Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score ineligible for Oscars

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Music composer Hans Zimmer's score for ‘Dune: Part Two’,...

Decision on three ex-Cong MLAs valid: Speaker

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 23: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge