Clan extends support to Myntris against Syiem of Hima Mylliem

SHILLONG, Oct 23: The Syiem clan from Mylliem on Wednesday extended support to the five Myntris and Basan of Nongkseh who have filed a complaint with the KHADC against Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem.

Alban Syiem, a member of the Syiem clan from Mylliem, said the clan is concerned over the present state of affairs of the Hima.

“We have read media reports about the illegalities and irregularities committed by the incumbent Syiem of Hima Mylliem. He (Ainam) with a few of the Myntris has blatantly violated the provision of the Mylliem Syiemship Act, 2007 and not respected the Dorbar Pyllun of the Hima,” Syiem said.

He urged upon the KHADC to initiate action against the Syiem of Hima Mylliem.

The member of Syiem clan from Mylliem lauded the five Myntris and Basan of Nongkseh for raising their voice against the decision of the Syiem to lease over 5,000 sq feet of land at Umshing Umjapung without the approval of the Dorbar Pyllun.

The five Myntris of Hima Mylliem, along with the Basan of Nongkseh, had demanded that the KHADC immediately remove Ainam Manik Syiem, the Syiem of Mylliem, for allegedly leasing out a plot of land at Khlaw Mawroh without the approval of the Dorbar Hima.

The complaint, submitted to Deputy CEM PN Syiem — who is also in charge of the Elaka department — was signed by Myntri Nongkhlaw, Myntri Rumnong Sohsla, Myntri Kharbteng, Myntri Nongneng Shanpru, and Myntri Syndor.

The Syiem of Hima Mylliem has threatened to move the court if the five Myntris and Basan of Nongkseh fail to prove that he has illegally leased out the land.