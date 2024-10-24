Thursday, October 24, 2024
NATIONAL

Priyanka Gandhi bullish on PSU stocks, relies on govt companies for returns

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

New Delhi, Oct 24:  Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra often criticises the government, but her key choice for investments includes PSU shares.

According to the affidavit submitted by Priyanka Gandhi, who is making her electoral debut by contesting the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha in Kerala, she has also invested in the stock market and her portfolio includes a total of 18 companies, out of which six are PSU stocks. As per the information given in the affidavit, the value of the total stock portfolio of the Congress leader is Rs 65,72,012 as of October 18.

Out of the total, Rs 19,08,875 is invested in government stocks. Priyanka Gandhi holds 1,000 shares of IRCON International Ltd and their value is Rs 2,21,800. She holds 2,000 shares of National Aluminum and 1,000 shares of NMDC, valued at Rs 4,64,000 and Rs 2,31,450, respectively. Apart from this, Priyanka Gandhi has 1,000-1,000 shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Rites Ltd.

Their value is Rs 4,77,200 and Rs 3,02,800, respectively. She also holds 500 shares of Railtel Corporation of India.

Its value is Rs 2,11,625. Priyanka Gandhi has also invested in companies like Usha Martin, Infosys, NIIT, Tata Power, SpiceJet, PC Jewellers, and Finolex Industries.

According to the election affidavit, the Congress leader has also invested in mutual funds, the value of which is Rs 2 crore 24 lakh and Rs 17 lakh is deposited in her PPF account.

She has also invested in gold and silver. She has 59.83 kg of silver items, valued at Rs 29.55 lakh, and 4.41 kg of jewellery, which includes 2.5 kg of gold items, valued at Rs 1.15 crore. Apart from this, she also has a farmhouse in Shimla.

IANS

