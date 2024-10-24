JJM Assam inks MoUs to secure sustainable water supply

Guwahati, Oct 24: Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Assam on Thursday inked two Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) towards securing sustainable water supply.

The first MoU was signed with the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML) while the other MoU was signed with Water Environment Land and Livelihoods Labs (WELL Labs), Chennai.

The MoUs, signed with CML and WELL Labs aim to create a strategic roadmap for spring shed management for piped water supply schemes in the hilly districts of Assam and for ensuring source sustainability of water supply schemes in Assam respectively.

Notably, the hilly regions of the state have witnessed a decline in spring water availability due to changes in land use and upstream dams in neighbouring states and countries, further exacerbating the water scarcity problem.

“In this context, JJM, Assam has taken a proactive approach by partnering with WELL Labs, a leading water research and innovation organisation in India. This collaboration aims to develop a strategic roadmap document that will guide efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of the state’s domestic water supply systems,” an official statement said.

The collaboration between the two organisations will also provide a detailed analysis of the current water sustainability scenario, propose a framework for addressing various water risks, and outline strategies for effective data collection and management.

Similarly, the partnership with CML/Tata Trust aims to promote capacity building in spring shed management, preparation of spring inventory and ensuring sustainable water resource management through community engagement, scientific knowledge and best practices.