INTERNATIONAL

US wants ‘meaningful accountability’ in India’s Khalistan ‘plot’ probe

By: Agencies

Washington, Oct 23: The US has said it ‘won’t be fully satisfied’ unless there is ‘meaningful accountability’ at the end of India’s investigation into an alleged plot to kill a Khalistan activist based in the US.
An Indian team investigating the US allegations was in Washington DC last week for discussions and at around the same time an indictment was unsealed in a New York court that accused Vikash Yadav, a former officer of the spy agency RAW, of plotting the assassination attempt.
“We understand that the Indian inquiry committee will continue its investigation, and we expect to see further steps based on last week’s conversations,” Vedant Patel, a US State Department spokesperson said.
“We continue to expect and want to see accountability based on the results of that investigation, and certainly the US won’t be fully satisfied until there is meaningful accountability resulting from that investigation.”
Patel did not describe or explain the phrase “meaningful accountability”.
The US Department of Justice filed an indictment in a New York court in November 2023 accusing Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen, of trying to organise an attempt on the life of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Khalistan activist, at the direction of an Indian official, who was subsequently named as Yadav.
Gupta is currently in a New York jail and pleaded not guilty in his first appearance in court. in
Yadav’s indictment said he has described his position as a “senior field officer” with responsibilities in “security management” and “intelligence”.
Yadav also has previously served in India’s Central Reserve Police Force and received “officer training” in “battle craft” and “weapons.”
Yadav is a citizen and resident of India, and he directed the plot to assassinate the victim from India. (IANS)

