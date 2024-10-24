Thursday, October 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli PM’s house, rules out parleys

By: Agencies

Date:

BEIRUT, Oct 23: Hezbollah said it takes full responsibility for the recent drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house in the Israeli town of Caesarea.
“The Islamic Resistance claims responsibility for targeting Netanyahu’s home,” Mohammad Afif, head of Hezbollah’s media office, said at a press conference in Dahieh, Beirut’s southern suburbs.
“If our hands did not reach you the previous time, then days, nights, and the battlefield remain between us,” Afif said, adding there will be no negotiations while fighting continues with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.
Afif affirmed that the resistance capacity is still strong, pledging continuous bombing of northern Israel.
He also accused the US of being Israel’s partner in “aggression” against Lebanon by supplying Israeli forces with weapons.
For its part, Israel officially acknowledged on Tuesday that an explosive drone sent by Hezbollah struck and damaged Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea.
According to information cleared for publication by the Israeli military censor, the drone struck a bedroom wall of Netanyahu’s residence in the coastal town, located between Haifa and Tel Aviv. (IANS)

