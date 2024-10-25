Friday, October 25, 2024
Complaint alleges ‘Diddy’s employees made to carry pink cocaine, same drug found in Liam ’s system

By: Agencies

Date:

A complaint filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs earlier this year alleged that his employees were required to carry pink cocaine also known as “Tuci,” a drug that was also found in Liam Payne’s system after his death, according to People.
The complaint was filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former videographer and producer for Combs, who sued him in February, accusing him of sexual harassment and claiming that drug use was widespread within Combs’ business operations.
Jones stated that employees, including housekeepers, chefs, and butlers, were forced to carry illegal substances like cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies, and Tuci.
Jones’ complaint was filed months after a string of legal actions against Combs, including a lawsuit by his ex, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, accusing him of sexual abuse.
In response to the allegations, Combs’ legal team denied the claims, stating that Jones was trying to get an “undeserved payday.”
“Mr. Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday,” Combs’ attorney said in a statement.
“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”
The case follows Combs’ arrest after raids at his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, where he faces federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, as per People.
Prosecutors allege that Combs was involved in orchestrating drug-fueled parties, known as “freak offs,” which involved coerced participants and lasted for days. (ANI)

