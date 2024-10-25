Friday, October 25, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Boman Iran wins Best Actor Award for The Mehta Boys at IFFSA Toronto

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bollywood actor Boman Irani has received the Best Actor Male award in the feature film category at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto Film Festival.
Boman was recognized for his impressive performance in his latest film, The Mehta Boys.
Sharing a post on Instagram, IFFSA Toronto wrote, “Best Actor Male Feature Film – Boman Irani for The Mehta Boys. Boman Irani brings to life a complex character with a deft blend of humour and depth, engaging audiences from the very first scene.”
The Mehta Boys is Boman Irani’s directorial debut, and the film was also recently screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.
In this movie, Boman portrays a father navigating the emotional ups and downs of his relationship with his son.
His performance captures both the humour and depth of their bond, resonating strongly with viewers and earning him recognition at various film festivals.
The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

Previous article
Complaint alleges ‘Diddy’s employees made to carry pink cocaine, same drug found in Liam ’s system
Next article
Billie Eilish suffers injury after dangerous fall on stage in New York
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Police-rang tangka gile ra·enga ine matnanganirangko sandirokchina ACHIK dabia

TURA: South Garo Hills a·jaona a·dokni Governor re·bana skang, rama tarianio dingtang dingtang bosturangko salruraenggipa garirangoniko police-rang, tangka...
INTERNATIONAL

Dissident MPs call for Canada PM’s resignation; deadline set for Oct 28

Ottawa, Oct 24: Internal calls for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation as Liberal leader intensified on Wednesday...
SALANTINI JANERA

NPP-ni candidate Mehtab Chandee, nomination file ka·a

Namroro silroroani aro an·seng baljokaniko on·anian mongsonggipa daito: Mehtab Chandee TURA: Re·baenggipa November-ni 13 tariko ong·atenggipa Gambegre by-election-o susana...
SALANTINI JANERA

SSA skigiparangna upper-age limit-ko bilsi 45-ona ra·doata

‘Cabinet on the Move’-ni bak gita Resubelpara-o Cabinet tom·a RESUBELPARA: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Government LP, UP ba secondary...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police-rang tangka gile ra·enga ine matnanganirangko sandirokchina ACHIK dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: South Garo Hills a·jaona a·dokni Governor re·bana skang,...

Dissident MPs call for Canada PM’s resignation; deadline set for Oct 28

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, Oct 24: Internal calls for Canadian Prime Minister...

NPP-ni candidate Mehtab Chandee, nomination file ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Namroro silroroani aro an·seng baljokaniko on·anian mongsonggipa daito: Mehtab...
Load more

Popular news

Police-rang tangka gile ra·enga ine matnanganirangko sandirokchina ACHIK dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: South Garo Hills a·jaona a·dokni Governor re·bana skang,...

Dissident MPs call for Canada PM’s resignation; deadline set for Oct 28

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, Oct 24: Internal calls for Canadian Prime Minister...

NPP-ni candidate Mehtab Chandee, nomination file ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Namroro silroroani aro an·seng baljokaniko on·anian mongsonggipa daito: Mehtab...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge