IUCN award conferred on conservation scientist Bibhab Talukdar

Guwahati, Oct 25: A passionate conservation scientist of global repute from Assam Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar has been conferred ‘The Harry Messel Award’ for Conservation Leadership by the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The award was presented to him today at the 5th IUCN SSC Leaders’ Meeting that is underway in Abu Dhabi. About 300 conservation experts have come together in the IUCN SSC meeting to tackle the intertwined crises of biodiversity and climate change.

The award has been presented for Dr Talukdar’s contribution to species Conservation on the ground and through leadership, as part of the work of the Species Survival Commission. He has been associated with IUCN SSC since 1991 and became the Chair of Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008.

He has taken timely initiative to facilitate three Asian Rhino States meeting including the first one in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia in collaboration with Ministry of Forestry, Indonesia with an aim to strengthen conservation efforts of three species of Asian Rhinos in Asian rhino range states.

The 2nd Asian Rhino Range states meeting was successfully organised in New Delhi, India in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and climate Change, Govt. of India. While the 3rd Asian Rhino Range States meeting was successfully organised in Chitwan NP of Nepal with Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, Govt of Nepal resulting into joint declaration of Asian Range states to secure the future of three species of Asian Rhinos, according to a Press communique.

Dr Talukdar is the founder Secretary General and the CEO of North East India’s premier research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranya.org) having its headquarters here.

Dr Talukdar was, in fact, the prime mover behind establishment of Aaranyak way back in 1989 with a group of college-going conservation enthusiasts. Since then, with his dynamic leadership, it has been an eventful journey for the organisation under his leadership.

From a neighbourhood nature club in 1989, Aaranyak today has become one of the top-bracket biodiversity conservation organisations in the country and now has become a career hub for numerous young researchers, conservation biologists, environment educators etc., who are now working all over the region in various conservation projects implemented by Aaranyak in collaboration with multiple partners including state forest departments. The organisation now employs around 200 people in its various divisions.

In appreciation to sustained contribution towards rhino conservation, the IUCN appointed him as the Chair of Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008, a rare feat among Assamese conservationists. He has also been invited by Indonesian conservation agencies, to assist conservation and management of critically endangered Javan and Sumatran Rhinos.

He was also a member of the Standing Committee of National Board of Wildlife, Govt. of India from July 2007 until May 2010 and a member of the Project Elephant Steering Committee, Govt. of India during 2010-12 and Committee for formulation of National Wildlife Action Plan for 2017-2031. He has assisted Assam Government in executing the Indian Rhino Vision 2020 which has been able to translocate 22 wild rhinos with team IRV 2020 from Pobitora WLS and Kaziranga NP to Manas NP during 2008-2022.

Dr. Talukdar has published over 70 scientific papers including co-authors of two papers published in SCIENCE. He has coordinated over 60 projects in past 25 years. He has been involved in the Millennium Ecosystem Assessment in the Eastern Himalaya in between 2002-04.