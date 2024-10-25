5 films from NE to be screened at Indian Panorama section of IFFI

Guwahati, Oct 25: In a boost to cinema from the region, five films from the Northeast are among the 45 films selected for screening at the Indian Panorama section of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa next month.

The films include three from Assam, one from Arunachal Pradesh and one from Meghalaya.

Notably, Assamese films – Juiphool, directed by Jadumoni Dutta; Rador Pakhi, directed by Bobby Sarma Baruah and Swargarath, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan are among the 25 feature films (including five in the mainstream cinema section) to be showcased at the prestigious event.

Karken, the Galo film from Arunachal Pradesh and directed by Nending Loder has also been slotted in the feature film section.

Besides, Chanchisoa, a Garo film from Meghalaya, directed by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das, will be screened in the non-feature film section.

IFFI is being organised by the National Film Development Corporation, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Goa government from November 20 to 28th, 2024, at Panaji, Goa.

The festival aims to promote films that demonstrate artistic, thematic and aesthetic excellence.

The Indian Panorama jury, led by filmmaker Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, selected 25 feature films from 384 entries across India.

Hindi film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, directed by Randeep Hooda, will open the feature film segment.

Besides, 21 non-feature films, picked from 262 submissions, complete the showcase.

Notable selections include critically acclaimed films such as 12th Fail by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Kalki 2898 AD in 3D. The feature films span 12 languages, reflecting India’s diverse cinematic landscape.

The selection process involved 12 jury members for feature films and six for non-feature films, representing various aspects of Indian cinema.