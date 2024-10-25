Friday, October 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

5 films from NE to be screened at Indian Panorama section of IFFI

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Oct 25: In a boost to cinema from the region, five films from the Northeast are among the 45 films selected for screening at the Indian Panorama section of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa next month.

The films include three from Assam, one from Arunachal Pradesh and one from Meghalaya.

Notably, Assamese films – Juiphool, directed by Jadumoni Dutta; Rador Pakhi, directed by Bobby Sarma Baruah and Swargarath, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan are among the 25 feature films (including five in the mainstream cinema section) to be showcased at the prestigious event.

Karken, the Galo film from Arunachal Pradesh and directed by Nending Loder has also been slotted in the feature film section.

Besides, Chanchisoa, a Garo film from Meghalaya, directed by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das, will be screened in the non-feature film section.

IFFI is being organised by the National Film Development Corporation, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Goa government from November 20 to 28th, 2024, at Panaji, Goa.

The festival aims to promote films that demonstrate artistic, thematic and aesthetic excellence.

The Indian Panorama jury, led by filmmaker Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, selected 25 feature films from 384 entries across India.

Hindi film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, directed by Randeep Hooda, will open the feature film segment.

Besides, 21 non-feature films, picked from 262 submissions, complete the showcase.

Notable selections include critically acclaimed films such as 12th Fail by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Kalki 2898 AD in 3D. The feature films span 12 languages, reflecting India’s diverse cinematic landscape.

The selection process involved 12 jury members for feature films and six for non-feature films, representing various aspects of Indian cinema.

 

Previous article
IUCN award conferred on conservation scientist Bibhab Talukdar
Next article
Sidli bypoll: UPPL, Cong, BPF set for triangular contest
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Botpathri attack proves Pakistan abetting terrorism in Kashmir: Army

Srinagar, Oct 25:  Army said on Friday that the Botpathri attack has proved that Pakistan is abetting terrorism...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli strikes cut off road between Lebanon, Syria

Beirut, Oct 25:  Israeli warplanes on Friday raided the al-Qaa Jousieh border crossing that links Lebanon and Syria,...
Health

Calcium supplement, antacid Pan D among CDSCO’s list of spurious drugs

New Delhi, Oct 25: Commonly used calcium supplement Shelcal 500 and antacid Pan D are among the four...
Economy

India’s foreign exchange reserves at $688 bn as gold reserves rise

New Delhi, Oct 25: Amid persistent foreign institutional investors (FII) selling and growing geopolitical tensions, India's foreign exchange...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Botpathri attack proves Pakistan abetting terrorism in Kashmir: Army

INTERNATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 25:  Army said on Friday that the...

Israeli strikes cut off road between Lebanon, Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beirut, Oct 25:  Israeli warplanes on Friday raided the...

Calcium supplement, antacid Pan D among CDSCO’s list of spurious drugs

Health 0
New Delhi, Oct 25: Commonly used calcium supplement Shelcal...
Load more

Popular news

Botpathri attack proves Pakistan abetting terrorism in Kashmir: Army

INTERNATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 25:  Army said on Friday that the...

Israeli strikes cut off road between Lebanon, Syria

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beirut, Oct 25:  Israeli warplanes on Friday raided the...

Calcium supplement, antacid Pan D among CDSCO’s list of spurious drugs

Health 0
New Delhi, Oct 25: Commonly used calcium supplement Shelcal...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge