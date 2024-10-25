Friday, October 25, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Liam Neeson to retire from action movies at the end of 2025

Hollywood star Liam Neeson, who gained the action icon title with the blockbuster Taken franchise, has talked about his retirement from the genre by the end of next year. After his action movie breakthrough in 2008 with Taken, Neeson went on to headline many movies in the nail-biting genre. He was front and center for two Taken sequels and also fought like hell in action films such as Unknown (2011), The Grey (2012), Non-Stop (2014), Run All Night (2015), The Commuter (2018), The Ice Road (2021) and more, reports variety.com. “I’m 72 -it has to stop at some stage,” Neeson told people.com. “You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me.” (IANS)

Previous article
Cardi B says she’s hospitalised with medical emergency, will miss music fest
Next article
Pushpa 2: The Rule to arrive a day early in theatres
