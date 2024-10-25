Friday, October 25, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Pushpa 2: The Rule to arrive a day early in theatres

Building more anticipation among fans, Allu Arjun on Thursday announced the new release date for his upcoming thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule. Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun treated fans with a new intriguing poster along with a new release date. The poster captures Allu Arjun in his swag while holding a gun in one hand and smoking a pipe. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.” As soon as the new release date was announced, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Explosion awaits.” One of the users wrote, “Waiting Pushpa Raj.” Pushpa 2 The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. (ANI)

