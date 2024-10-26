Saturday, October 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India to have its own space station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 26:  India will have its own space station by 2035, which will be known as “Bharatiya Antriksh Station”, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Saturday.

He made the announcement at the signing of a landmark MoU between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), that aims to integrate biotechnology with space technology, heralding a new era of scientific innovation in the country.

The MoU outlines several key initiatives, including the establishment of a ‘Bharatiya Antriksh Station’ and the unveiling of the ‘BioE3’ (biotechnology for economy, environment and employment) policy.

According to the government, the collaboration will focus on areas such as microgravity research, space biotechnology, space biomanufacturing, bioastronautics, and space biology.

The minister lauded ISRO Chairman S. Somnath and Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Dr Rajesh Gokhale, for their efforts in making this collaboration possible. “The public-private participation has been instrumental in the rapid growth of India’s space sector,” said Dr Singh, adding that the number of space startups has grown significantly, with nearly 300 startups now contributing to the space economy.

This partnership is expected to benefit the national human space programme and spur innovations in human health research, novel pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and bio-based technologies for efficient waste management and recycling.

Dr Singh also acknowledged the Department of Biotechnology’s role in developing the first-ever DNA vaccine, which brought global recognition to India’s scientific capabilities. In September, the Union Cabinet approved the fourth mission to the Moon and also gave a green signal for the building of the first unit of the Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS) by 2028.

The government had envisaged an Indian Space Station by 2035 and an Indian to land on the lunar surface by 2040. Towards this goal, the Cabinet approved the development of the first module of BAS-1.

IANS

Previous article
2nd Test: Santner stars as New Zealand do the impossible with a historic series win in India
Next article
PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to launch C-295 aircraft facility in Vadodara on Monday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

Guwahati, Oct 26: Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored a double each as NorthEast United FC produced a...
INTERNATIONAL

Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that it remains "deeply concerned" by the evolving escalation in...
INTERNATIONAL

Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’

Moscow, Oct 26:  Russia on Saturday called for the earliest possible normalization of the military and political situation...
MEGHALAYA

Youtuber files FIR against Chokpot BDO, GSU

Resubelpara, Oct 27: Tatu Marak, a youtuber from Garo Hills today filed an FIR against the BDO of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 26: Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored...

Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that...

Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Oct 26:  Russia on Saturday called for the...
Load more

Popular news

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 26: Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored...

Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that...

Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Oct 26:  Russia on Saturday called for the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge