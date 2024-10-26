Saturday, October 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to launch C-295 aircraft facility in Vadodara on Monday

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Gandhinagar, Oct 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez will jointly inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing the C-295 aircraft, during his visit to Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday.

It will be the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in the country. It will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem from the manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft.

Under the C-295 programme, a total of 56 aircraft will become part of the fleet, out of which 16 will be delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 will be Made in India. The manufacturing of aircraft will be done at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus.

Apart from Tata, leading defence public sectors such as Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, as well as private Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), will also contribute to this programme.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore in Amreli. The key focus of these projects would be rail, road, water development and tourism sectors.

PM Modi is also slated to inaugurate Bharat Mata Sarovar in Amreli’s Dudhala, developed on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The dam, which could hold 4.5 crore litres of water till now, will see its capacity enhanced to 24.5 crore litres of water after the deepening and widening of the huge reservoir.

The PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various road projects worth more than Rs 2,800 crore, which include four-laning of various sections of NH 151, NH 151A and NH 51 and the Junagadh bypass.

The foundation stone for a four-laning project of the remaining section from the Dhrol bypass in Jamnagar district to Amran in Morbi district will also be laid. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation, the Bhuj-Naliya rail gauge conversion project, completed at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore.

IANS

Previous article
India to have its own space station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh
Next article
Bloodbath in Pakistan: 15 security personnel killed in 48 hours
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

Guwahati, Oct 26: Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored a double each as NorthEast United FC produced a...
INTERNATIONAL

Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that it remains "deeply concerned" by the evolving escalation in...
INTERNATIONAL

Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’

Moscow, Oct 26:  Russia on Saturday called for the earliest possible normalization of the military and political situation...
MEGHALAYA

Youtuber files FIR against Chokpot BDO, GSU

Resubelpara, Oct 27: Tatu Marak, a youtuber from Garo Hills today filed an FIR against the BDO of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 26: Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored...

Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that...

Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Oct 26:  Russia on Saturday called for the...
Load more

Popular news

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 26: Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored...

Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that...

Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Oct 26:  Russia on Saturday called for the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge