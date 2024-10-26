Meghalaya Nuggets

Speaker visits BOP Baghmara, interacts with BSF troops



SHILLONG, Oct 25: Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, accompanied by a team of civil officials, visited the Border Outpost (BOP) Baghmara, 200 Bn BSF, South Garo Hills, and held interactions with the troops there. During his visit, Sangma was briefed by the Commandant of 200 Bn BSF, Vinod Yadav, about the operational challenges and accomplishments of the Force in the region. During his interaction, Sangma expressed his appreciation towards the commitment of the BSF to securing the border. Recognising the role of the BSF in maintaining border security and national integrity, he encouraged the troops to continue their service with dedication. He also affirmed that the people of Meghalaya are not only proud of the BSF but also stand behind them.

GH group seeks resumption of stalled college projects

TURA, Oct 25: The Niksamsao Garo Community Organisation (NGCO) on Friday expressed disappointment over the pending construction of two colleges in South West Garo Hills, viz. Mahendraganj Science and Commerce College and the Ampati Engineering College, which were sanctioned in 2017. According to the organisation, the construction of Mahendraganj college and Ampati college were sanctioned under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) Scheme for Rs 36.31 crore and Rs 41 crore respectively. Arguing that abandoning such important projects was a great loss to the region and its people, the organisation urged the government to take steps to resume both projects at the earliest.

Governor lays base for new SGH DC Office building

TURA, Oct 25: Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on Friday virtually unveiled the plaque, marking the laying of foundation for the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office in South Garo Hills. The event, which was held at Circuit House in Baghmara, was also attended by Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, Chokpot MLA Sengchim N Sangma, Director of Higher & Technical Education HDB Sangma, South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner R Yanthan, et al. In his address, the Governor expressed his regret at being unable to attend the programme in person due to the inclement weather condition. He, however, expressed hope that the new DC Office would bring significant benefits to the people of the district. Vijayashankar then extended his appreciation to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the education minister for their efforts in advancing the district’s development by sanctioning the much-needed project. Meanwhile, Rakkam expressed his gratitude to the Governor for virtually laying the foundation stone and acknowledged the chief minister for sanctioning Rs. 14.98 crore for the office’s construction. Emphasising that this project fulfills a long-awaited need since South Garo Hills became a separate district 32 years ago, he urged the community to support initiatives for the district’s growth.

BSF foils smuggling bid, makes seizure worth Rs 12 lakh

SHILLONG, Oct 25: The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier on Friday prevented a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border by making confiscating cosmetic items worth Rs 12 lakh. The BSF troops seized 12 cartons of ointment cream along the international border. “Acting on specific information, the troops of the 4th Battalion BSF conducted a special operation near the international border, during which they managed to seize cosmetics concealed in a jungle area, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh,” said a statement in this regard. According to the statement, the seized item was handed over to the Customs Office at Pynursla for further action.

Activist asks education min to upgrade SGH schools

TURA, Oct 25: Baghmara-based social activist, Greneth M Sangma, on Friday exhorted Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma to upgrade two schools in South Garo Hills. In his letter to the education minister, Greneth sought the upgrade of the Balkal Asim Deficit Government Upper Primary School to Government Higher Secondary School and the Mindikgre Ad hoc Secondary School also to a Government Higher Secondary School, with a centre for matriculation examination. “The schools lack infrastructure, furniture and facilities, hindering students’ learning and progress. Despite repeated requests since 2008, no action has been taken. Rural students face difficulties travelling to distant centres for matric exams. We humbly request your intervention to provide full infrastructure and facilities for both schools and upgrade the schools to address the educational needs of rural students,” Greneth said. Reminding that the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme is aimed at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels, he urged the education minister to look into the matter at the earliest.

IIM signs MoU with French institute for academic exchange

SHILLONG, Oct 25: IIM Shillong has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Burgundy School of Business, France, aiming to foster academic and cultural exchanges. According to a statement here, this marks IIM Shillong’s 26th international collaboration. “Under the terms of this agreement, both institutions will engage in various initiatives, including the exchange of students, which will provide opportunities for international study and exposure. The partnership will also explore dual degree and immersion programs, creating innovative educational pathways that blend diverse learning environments. Additionally, joint research projects will facilitate collaborative academic endeavors, while faculty exchange programs will enrich teaching methodologies through shared expertise and resources,” the statement said. The collaboration also includes other educational activities to promote cross-cultural understanding.