Saturday, October 26, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Youtuber files FIR against Chokpot BDO, GSU

By: Agencies

Date:

Resubelpara, Oct 27: Tatu Marak, a youtuber from Garo Hills today filed an FIR against the BDO of Chokpot, Jericho N Sangma as well as the president and secretary of the GSU – Chokpot region alleging that he received threats of facing dire consequences following a news report that he had made following floods in the region a few weeks ago.
In the FIR filed at Resubelpara PS, Marak stated that the BDO and the GSU leaders had targeted him following the report.
Earlier, following the report, the BDO had issued a show cause notice to Marak for the content on his channel (NEIG News).
Marak earlier visited the village of Tangki Badima in Chokpot. The village had been badly affected by the torrential rains and apparently was still waiting support from the government. Marak stated that he had interviewed multiple women who were from the village and who he had no earlier association with and asked them questions on whether had received any support from the side of the government (relief) to which the villagers had stated they had not.
“I had no malafide intention and the questions were not scripted in any way. As a freelancer, I uploaded the same to my channel after which I have been targeted by the above-mentioned people,” said Tatu in the FIR.
The youtuber mentioned that the delay in filing the police complaint was out of fear as the people mentioned are powerful. He also added that the reason for filing the FIR in Resubelpara was due to fear of reprisal from the above-mentioned persons.
WTC Standings: India retain top spot but suffer dent in points percentage; NZ climb to fourth
Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’
