Saturday, October 26, 2024
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand visits Raghav-Parineeti’s home, blesses them

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Oct 26: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj, popularly known as Jagadguru made a surprise visit to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra’s residence on Saturday morning and blessed the couple.

The pictures of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand visiting their Delhi residence were shared by the AAP Rajya Sabha MP’s office. Raghav and his wife Parineeti conducted an elaborate pooja at their residence while the Jagadguru presided over the ceremony and later extended blessings to the entire family.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is the 46th Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand. Earlier, Raghav Chadha, his wife Parineeti and other family members bowed down and gave a red carpet welcome to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and other Hindu seers as they reached their residence.

Raghav, a noted politician and Parliamentarian and Parineeti having made her mark in Bollywood tied the knot at Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan last year. Their lavish wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family and saw the who’s who of the entertainment industry and politics descending to their destination wedding.

The duo recently caught the attention of netizens over their lovey-dovey posts on Instagram. On Parineeti’s 36th birthday, hubby Raghav posted several pictures of the actor and penned some poetic lines to wish her.

“Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace – sometimes I wonder how God fits so much magic into one person,” he wrote. The post went viral and got over 1.6 lakh ‘likes’ in just five hours. Parineeti, reciprocating to his poetic wishes replied with many emojis, thereby drawing many eyeballs. She described Raghav as a ‘gift from god’. Later, sharing her post on Instagram stories, she wrote, “OMG. This man…Gift from God.”

IANS

