Saturday, October 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

20.74 lakh new workers enrolled in ESIC scheme in August, marking a 6.8 pc growth

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Centre on Saturday informed that 20.74 lakh new workers were enrolled under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme in August, a 6.80 per cent growth in net registrations (year-on-year).

Out of the total 20.74 lakh employees added during the month, 9.89 lakh employees — or around 47.68 per cent of the total registrations — belong to the age group of up to 25 years, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment data.

The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data showed that the net enrolment of female members was 4.14 lakh in August. Besides, a total of 60 transgender employees also got registered under the ESI scheme.

According to the Labour Ministry data, 28,917 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of August, thus ensuring social security to more workers.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise. In July, 22.53 lakh new workers were enrolled under the ESIC scheme, up from 21.67 lakh enrolled in June, thus ensuring social security to more workers.

The year-on-year (YoY) analysis showed a growth of 13.32 per cent in net registrations compared to July 2023. The provisional payroll data revealed that 10.84 lakh young employees upto the age group of 25 (around 48 per cent of the total registrations) constituted new registrations in July.

In the month of June, 10.58 lakh young employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted new registrations. In May, 23.05 lakh new employees were added in the ESIC scheme, which represented a growth of 14 per cent in net registrations compared to the same month last year.

IANS

Previous article
India’s development incomplete without tribal community’s involvement: Prez Murmu
Next article
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand visits Raghav-Parineeti’s home, blesses them
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India to have its own space station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 26:  India will have its own space station by 2035, which will be known as...
News Alert

2nd Test: Santner stars as New Zealand do the impossible with a historic series win in India

Pune, Oct 26: Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner weaved magic with his 6-104 as New Zealand did the unimaginable...
NATIONAL

India’s ties with West Asian countries transformed under PM Modi, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 26:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised the remarkable transformation in India’s relations...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Coldplay, Diljeet concerts: ED raids in 5 cities against ticket black marketeers

New Delhi, Oct 26:  The outcry of British rock band Coldplay and actor-singer Diljeet Dosanjh fans over alleged...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India to have its own space station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26:  India will have its own...

2nd Test: Santner stars as New Zealand do the impossible with a historic series win in India

News Alert 0
Pune, Oct 26: Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner weaved magic...

India’s ties with West Asian countries transformed under PM Modi, says EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar...
Load more

Popular news

India to have its own space station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26:  India will have its own...

2nd Test: Santner stars as New Zealand do the impossible with a historic series win in India

News Alert 0
Pune, Oct 26: Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner weaved magic...

India’s ties with West Asian countries transformed under PM Modi, says EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge