By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 26: BJP candidate for Gambegre bypoll, Bernard Marak, has five pending cases against him, according to an affidavit filed by him.

The five cases are lodged with Tura police station and Tura Women police station.

Of the five, two cases are registered under POCSO Act, and one under Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order Act. Charges have been framed in two of the five cases, while an appeal has been filed in only one of the cases against him.